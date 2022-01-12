STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

NABARD estimates Odisha's credit potential for FY 2022-23 at Rs 1,34,665 crore

The credit potential for farm infrastructure and associated operations has been projected at Rs 1,824.33 crore and Rs 2,005.34 crore respectively.

Published: 12th January 2022 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

NABARD Logo. (NABARD website)

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: NABARD has projected Odisha's overall credit potential for the financial year 2022-23 at Rs 1,34,665 crore.

The projection was in the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development's (NABARD) state focus paper for Odisha, which was released here on Tuesday. State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari urged banks to enhance their credit ratio to priority sectors.

NABARD Chairman-cum-General Manager (CGM) C Udayabhaskar said that concerted efforts need to be made for achieving the set targets for the current financial year and increasing the credit flow to priority sectors.

As per NABARD's state focus paper for Odisha, the credit projection for the state for the financial year 2022-23 is 21.61 per cent more than Rs 1,10,735 crore of the previous fiscal.

The agriculture sector is estimated to get the highest credit of Rs 52,050.78 crore (or 38.65 per cent more) of the total credit potential. Farm credit, which includes both crop loans and term loans for agriculture and allied sectors, is expected to be at Rs 48,221.10 crore in the sector.

The credit potential for farm infrastructure and associated operations has been projected at Rs 1,824.33 crore and Rs 2,005.34 crore respectively.

The focus paper also mentioned that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise sector has a credit potential of Rs 60,001.27 crore, accounting for 44.56 per cent of the entire priority sector.

Also, the paper projected that export credit, education, housing, renewable energy and social infrastructure account for around 16.79 per cent of Odisha's credit potential.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NABARD Odisha
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp