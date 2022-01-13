Edtech start-up Scaler announces 12 days of period leave for women, transgender employees

By PTI

MUMBAI: Edtech start-up Scaler (by InterviewBit) on Thursday announced 12 days of period leave for all employees who menstruate, in addition to the regularly allotted annual leaves. Starting from January 1, 2022, women and transgender employees across all levels will be eligible to avail period leave as one day or two half-days off per month with full pay, the company said in a statement.

The company introduced period leave to encourage greater diversity at the workplace by making the environment more inclusive for female and transgender employees. "Offering period leaves to our employees reflects our collective realisation as an organisation that even though we may be working remotely and doing our best to maintain business continuity, it must not come at the cost of our employees. We want our employees to feel supported and extend what is a basic necessity to them," Scaler and InterviewBit co-founder Abhimanyu Saxena said.