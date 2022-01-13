STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Edtech start-up Scaler announces Period leaves for female and transgender staff

The company introduced period leave to encourage greater diversity at the workplace by making the environment more inclusive for female and transgender employees.

Published: 13th January 2022 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

PMS-Menstruation-PCOS

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Samiksha Goel
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Tech upskilling start-up platform Scaler, which is owned by InterviewBit, on Thursday announced 12 days of period leave for all employees who menstruate, in addition to the regularly allotted annual leaves. 

From January 1, 2022, female and transgender employees across all levels will be eligible to avail period leave as one day or two half-days off per month with full pay, the company informed in a statement.
With the announcement, the ed-tech start-up joins the list of a handful of companies in India like -Zomato, Swiggy, Gozoop, Culture Machine, Byju’s - to offer period leaves to its employees.

“Employees availing period leaves will receive automatic approvals from their managers. While the leaves are entirely optional, employees are encouraged to apply for the same as and when required, without hoarding leave days to carry forward or encash at a later date,” Scaler said. 

Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-Founder, Scaler & InterviewBit, said, “It reflects our collective realisation as an organisation that even though we may be working remotely and doing our best to maintain business continuity, it must not come at the cost of our employees.”

