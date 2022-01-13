Infosys boosts guidance; net up 12 per cent to Rs 5,809 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the back of strong performance, digital transformation and project pipeline, IT services company Infosys on Wednesday revised its revenue guidance for FY22 to 19.5%-20% from the previous 16.5-17.5%.

Beating street expectations, the IT major reported 11.7% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,809 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2021, compared to Rs 5,197 crore in the same quarter previous year.

The Bengaluru-based company’s revenue increased 22.9% to Rs 31,867 crore, compared to Rs 25,927 crore in the same quarter last year.

“Our strong performance and market share gains are a testament to the enormous confidence our clients have in us to help them in their digital transformation. This stems from four years of sustained strategic focus on areas of relevance for our clients in digital and cloud, continued re-skilling of our people, and deep relationships of trust that our clients have with us,” Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys said.

He added that this has reflected an upgrade in the company’s revenue guidance for FY22. Infosys’ digital revenues stood at 58.5% of total revenues, Y-o-Y CC growth of 42.6%.

“Despite the cost escalations driven primarily by supply side challenges, we delivered another quarter of healthy margins, with improved cost optimisation, continued operating leverage and a stable pricing environment,” said Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer, Infosys.

With digital transformation rapidly scaling across verticals and regions, the company’s large deal wins accelerated with TCV (total contract value) of $2.53 billion in the third quarter.

To hire 55,000 freshers

Infosys continues to priortise investments in talent acquisition, as the company expanded its fresher hiring programme to over 55,000 in this fiscal.

“This hiring is to support our growth ambitions,” said Nilanjan Roy.

This quarter, Infosys attrition increased to over 25% compared to 20% in the previous quarter. The company’s total employees as on December 31, 2021 stood at 2,92,067.