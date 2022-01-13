STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IT services firm Mindtree's profit rises 34% to Rs 437 crore in Q3

The Bengaluru-based company's revenue was Rs 2,750 crore in the third quarter, up 6.3% Q-o-Q and 35.9% Y-o-Y

Mindtree

The company has won many key deals in the third quarter (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mid-size IT services firm Mindtree on Thursday reported a 34% increase in its net profit at Rs 437 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to Rs 326 crore in the same quarter last year.

The Bengaluru-based company's revenue was Rs 2,750 crore in the third quarter, up 6.3% Q-o-Q and 35.9% Y-o-Y. The company's revenue in the December quarter FY21 was Rs 2,085 crore.

"We have continued our positive revenue momentum through the third quarter of FY22 on the back of robust demand, aggressive customer mining and end-to-end digital transformation capabilities,” said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree.

As per the street expectation, the company reported sequential revenue growth of 5.2% in constant currency. The company's EBITDA margin for the quarter was 21.5%.

"This (sequential revenue growth) reflects the strength of our strategy, execution, partnerships, and continued investments in our business and people. Our order book for the quarter was $358 million, up 14.6% year-over-year, and our year-to-date deal TCV (total contract value) crossed $1.2 billion," the CEO said.

Chatterjee said the passion of Mindtree's future-ready talent and the trust of its clients position it well in its endeavour to continue to deliver profitable industry-leading growth in the coming years.

The company has won many key deals in the third quarter including an annuity contract awarded by one of the largest home improvement retailers in the US. Mindtree has added three $10 million+ clients in the third quarter.

Mindtree said it will continue its focus on Data & Intelligence, Cloud and Enterprise IT as Cloud contributes 19.2% to its revenue.

The company's shares closed at Rs 4,743.80 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, up 2.36% from its previous close.

