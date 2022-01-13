STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jaguar Land Rover retail sales fall 37.6 per cent in December quarter



The Jaguar Land Rover plant at Halewood in Liverpool, northern England

Representational image. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Jaguar Land Rover retail sales, constrained by the global semiconductor shortage, fell 13.6% sequentially for the December quarter 2021 to 80,126 vehicles and 37.6% in comparison with the same quarter a year ago, the company said on Wednesday.

Retails were lower across all regions compared to the preceding quarter, including China (-6.9%), Europe (-6.8%), North America (-11.8%) and UK (-24.3%), it said in a BSE filing.

However, wholesale volumes were 69,182 units and production volumes were 72,184 units in the period (both excluding China JV), up 8% and 41% respectively compared to the preceding quarter ending September 30, 2021. 

“The increase in production in particular reflects a start in improved chip supply,” the company said.

Total retail sales for the calendar year 2021 were 420,856, down 1.2% compared to the calendar year 2020 with Land Rover sales up 3.4%.

Lennard Hoornik, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Semi-conductor supply challenges continue within the industry but our wholesale volumes are improving.”

