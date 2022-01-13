Jaguar Land Rover retail sales fall 37.6 per cent in December quarter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jaguar Land Rover retail sales, constrained by the global semiconductor shortage, fell 13.6% sequentially for the December quarter 2021 to 80,126 vehicles and 37.6% in comparison with the same quarter a year ago, the company said on Wednesday.

Retails were lower across all regions compared to the preceding quarter, including China (-6.9%), Europe (-6.8%), North America (-11.8%) and UK (-24.3%), it said in a BSE filing.

However, wholesale volumes were 69,182 units and production volumes were 72,184 units in the period (both excluding China JV), up 8% and 41% respectively compared to the preceding quarter ending September 30, 2021.

“The increase in production in particular reflects a start in improved chip supply,” the company said.

Total retail sales for the calendar year 2021 were 420,856, down 1.2% compared to the calendar year 2020 with Land Rover sales up 3.4%.

Lennard Hoornik, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Semi-conductor supply challenges continue within the industry but our wholesale volumes are improving.”