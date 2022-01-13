STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

NBFCs facilitating dodgy loan apps: Enforcement Directorate

The enforcement agency has been cracking down on such loan apps and has been making arrests and attachments in many such cases.

Published: 13th January 2022 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Enforcement Directorate, while investigating a money laundering case against a Non-banking Finance Company (NBFC), has found that NBFCs in India are facilitating unscrupulous loan apps to use their license and do full-scale lending in clear violation of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms.

These fintech mobile apps provide unsecured instant micro personal loans for terms ranging from 7 days to 14 days.

The enforcement agency has been cracking down on such loan apps and has been making arrests and attachments in many such cases.

On Wednesday the ED attached Rs 72.32 crore lying in various bank accounts and payment gateway accounts of Kudos Finance and Investments Private Limited, an NBFC, and its various fintech partner companies.

ED is conducting money laundering investigation against a number of Indian NBFC companies and their fintech partner Mobile Applications (apps) against which multiple FIRs have been in connection with illegal lending and use of extortionist means to recover exorbitant rate of interest from their customers.

Kudos Finance and Investment is one such NBFC company which signed MoUs with 39 fintech companies and illegally accepted ‘security deposits’ from them and allowed them to operate lending activities.

According to the agency, Kudos did not have the required net owned funds of more than Rs 10 crore, and yet lent (through its mobile app partners) in excess of Rs 2,200 crore in a very short span of time.

ED further alleged that the NBFC runs call centres which make extortion calls to customers and earned Rs 24 crore in commissions. 

It had earlier arrested Kudos’ CEO Pavitra Pradip Walvekar on December 17, 2021 and he is in judicial custody.

Rs 72 crore attached from accounts of an NBFC 

On Wednesday the ED attached Rs 72.32 crore lying in various bank accounts and payment gateway accounts of Kudos Finance and Investments Private Limited, and its various fintech partner companies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Non-banking Finance Company RBI
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp