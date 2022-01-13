NBFCs facilitating dodgy loan apps: Enforcement Directorate

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate, while investigating a money laundering case against a Non-banking Finance Company (NBFC), has found that NBFCs in India are facilitating unscrupulous loan apps to use their license and do full-scale lending in clear violation of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms.

These fintech mobile apps provide unsecured instant micro personal loans for terms ranging from 7 days to 14 days.

The enforcement agency has been cracking down on such loan apps and has been making arrests and attachments in many such cases.

On Wednesday the ED attached Rs 72.32 crore lying in various bank accounts and payment gateway accounts of Kudos Finance and Investments Private Limited, an NBFC, and its various fintech partner companies.

ED is conducting money laundering investigation against a number of Indian NBFC companies and their fintech partner Mobile Applications (apps) against which multiple FIRs have been in connection with illegal lending and use of extortionist means to recover exorbitant rate of interest from their customers.

Kudos Finance and Investment is one such NBFC company which signed MoUs with 39 fintech companies and illegally accepted ‘security deposits’ from them and allowed them to operate lending activities.

According to the agency, Kudos did not have the required net owned funds of more than Rs 10 crore, and yet lent (through its mobile app partners) in excess of Rs 2,200 crore in a very short span of time.

ED further alleged that the NBFC runs call centres which make extortion calls to customers and earned Rs 24 crore in commissions.

It had earlier arrested Kudos’ CEO Pavitra Pradip Walvekar on December 17, 2021 and he is in judicial custody.

Rs 72 crore attached from accounts of an NBFC

On Wednesday the ED attached Rs 72.32 crore lying in various bank accounts and payment gateway accounts of Kudos Finance and Investments Private Limited, and its various fintech partner companies.