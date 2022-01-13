Not paying for telcos’ shares: DoT in latest circular

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday clarified that it is not paying anything to acquire the shares of any telecom service providers (TSPs).

In a FAQ released by the Department of Telecommunication (DoT), the government said certain dues payable by some telecom operators are being converted to equity and the government can sell these shares at appropriate time and thereby receive the amounts due.

“No. Government is not paying anything to acquire the shares of any TSP. Certain dues payable by some of the TSPs are being converted to equity/preference capital in these Companies based on options exercised by them as per the Telecom Reforms Package announced on September 15th 2021,” said DoT.

Recently, the telecom operators Vodafone Idea and Tata Tele services (Mumbai) have opted for converting the interest on spectrum and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues into government equity.

Following the decision, the government will hold around 35.8% stake in Vodafone and 9.5% stake in Tata Teleservices.

It said the telecom sector has gone through a long period of litigation. As a result, all the telecom companies have high amounts of liabilities which have arisen due to various legacy issues.

These legacy issues have put the Indian telecom industry under stress. Therefore, the government approved many structural and procedural reforms in September 2021.

“As a part of these reforms, the TSPs were given the option to convert some certain interest liabilities owed to the government into equity/preference shares in favor of the government,” informed the ministry.

The government said these companies will continue to be managed as professionally run private companies.

Shares to be sold

The government said it can sell these shares at appropriate time and receive the amounts due on telcos.