Omicron hits footfalls; malls’ rental revenues likely to drop by 10 per cent: Crisil

However, it said, the credit profiles of mall owners will be able to absorb the shock given relatively faster recovery compared with the earlier waves.

shopping malls

Representational image. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Malls could see their rental revenues drop by 10% this fiscal, ratings agency Crisil said on Wednesday. 

“Renewed restrictions and localised lockdowns to contain the Omicron variant-led third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic will pare as much as 10% off the rental revenue of mall owners this fiscal, compared with earlier expectations,” said Crisil in a research note.

However, it said, the credit profiles of mall owners will be able to absorb the shock given relatively faster recovery compared with the earlier waves. This could also be because of the short-term impact that’s being believed Omicron may have.

“The third wave-led restrictions on malls for the top eight cities are expected to last only 4-5 weeks compared with the median closure of 7-8 weeks seen during the second wave and 13-14 weeks during the first wave,” the ratings agency said, adding, unlike the earlier waves when malls were shut completely, metros such as Mumbai and the National Capital Region have only implemented capacity or timing restrictions so far in the current wave. 

This difference in response of state governments, supported by lower hospitalisation rates, augurs well for the malls business this time around, though the capacity and timing restrictions are expected to dampen footfalls and retail sales, it said.

Anand Kulkarni, Director, Crisil Ratings, says, “The third wave may restrict recovery of mall revenue in fiscal 2022 to 70-75% of the pre-pandemic level as against earlier expectations of 80-85%.”

Third wave to have less impact

The ratings agency said, unlike the earlier waves when malls were shut completely, metros such as Mumbai and NCR have only implemented capacity or timing restrictions in the current wave.

