STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Reliance Industries​ to invest Rs 5.95 lakh crore in green energy, other projects in Gujarat

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate will invest Rs 5 lakh crore in the state to set up 100 gigawatts renewable energy power plant and green hydrogen ecosystem development.

Published: 13th January 2022 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will invest Rs 5.95 lakh crore in green energy and other projects in Gujarat over the next 10-15 years as it looks to accelerate the clean energy business by building giga-factories.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate will invest Rs 5 lakh crore in the state to set up 100 gigawatts (GW) renewable energy power plant and green hydrogen ecosystem development, the firm said in a statement. It will invest another Rs 60,000 crore in setting up four giga-factories for manufacturing solar PV module, electrolysers used for hydrogen generation, energy-storage batteries and fuel cells.

Further, Rs 25,000 crore investments will be made in existing projects and new ventures over the next 3-5 years. RIL has also proposed to invest Rs 7,500 crore over 3-5 years for Jio Network upgradation to 5G and another Rs 3,000 crore over 5 years in Reliance Retail, it said.

"RIL signed MoU today with the Government of Gujarat for a total investment of Rs 5.95 lakh crore as part of Investment Promotion Activity for Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022. These projects will create 10 lakh direct / indirect employment opportunities in the state," the firm said in the statement. In consultation with the Gujarat government, the company has started the process of scouting land for 100 GW renewable energy power project in Kutch, Banaskantha and Dholera.

The company is seeking 4.5 lakh acres of land in Kutch. "RIL will develop an ecosystem for assisting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and encourage entrepreneurs to embrace new technologies and innovations leading to captive use of renewable energy and green hydrogen. RIL's initiatives for decarbonisation and creating a green ecosystem emanate from the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani Green energy Reliance Gujarat projects
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp