Sanofi India MD Rajaram Narayanan resigns, to 'pursue an opportunity outside' company

Chairman Aditya Narayan noted that under Rajaram's leadership Sanofi India has implemented a variety of transformational initiatives to deliver market-beating growth in key therapies.

Published: 13th January 2022 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Sanofi India MD Rajaram Narayanan

Sanofi India MD Rajaram Narayanan (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drug firm Sanofi India on Thursday said its Managing Director Rajaram Narayanan has put in his papers. Sanofi India said in a statement that the company's board has accepted the resignation of Narayanan, effective from the close of business hours on April 10, 2022.

Narayanan has decided to pursue an opportunity outside of Sanofi, it added. His successor will be appointed in due course, the drug firm stated.

"Under Rajaram's leadership Sanofi India has successfully implemented a variety of transformational initiatives to deliver market-beating growth in key therapies and significantly improve its overall financials," Sanofi India Chairman Aditya Narayan noted.

