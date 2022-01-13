STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata Motors global wholesales rise by two per cent to 2,85,445 units in third quarter of FY 2021-22

Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing that global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY22 were at 1,02,772 units, higher by 14 per cent over Q3 FY21.

Published: 13th January 2022 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors

Tata Motors (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Thursday reported a 2 per cent year-on-year increase at 2,85,445 units in group global wholesales, Jaguar Land Rover, for the third quarter of FY 2021-22. Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing that global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY22 were at 1,02,772 units, higher by 14 per cent over Q3 FY21.

For all passenger vehicles, the global wholesales in Q3 FY22 stood at 1,82,673 units, down three per cent as compared to the same period a year ago, it added. Global wholesales for JLR stood at 83,110 vehicles, including 13,928 units of CJLR -- a joint venture between JLR and Chery Automobiles, which is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR, the company said.

Jaguar wholesales in the third quarter stood at 13,518 units, while that of Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 69,592 units, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover Chery Automobiles Tata Motors global sales
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp