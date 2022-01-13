Tata Motors global wholesales rise by two per cent to 2,85,445 units in third quarter of FY 2021-22

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Thursday reported a 2 per cent year-on-year increase at 2,85,445 units in group global wholesales, Jaguar Land Rover, for the third quarter of FY 2021-22. Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing that global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY22 were at 1,02,772 units, higher by 14 per cent over Q3 FY21.

For all passenger vehicles, the global wholesales in Q3 FY22 stood at 1,82,673 units, down three per cent as compared to the same period a year ago, it added. Global wholesales for JLR stood at 83,110 vehicles, including 13,928 units of CJLR -- a joint venture between JLR and Chery Automobiles, which is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR, the company said.

Jaguar wholesales in the third quarter stood at 13,518 units, while that of Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 69,592 units, it added.