TCS announces Rs 18,000 crore buyback; hits USD 25-billon revenue mark in CY21 

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services, the country’s largest IT services, on Wednesday announced that its board approved buyback of shares valued at Rs 18,000 crore at Rs 4,500 apiece. This is the fourth buyback since 2017.

Earlier in October 2020, the IT company returned Rs 16,000 crore to shareholders at Rs 3,000 apiece.

Beating street expectations, the company also reported a 12.2% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,769 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2021. Its net profit was Rs 8,701 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The IT major’s consolidated revenue for the third quarter was at Rs 48,885 crore, compared to Rs 42,015 crore a year-ago.

Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS, said, “Our continued growth momentum is a validation of our collaborative, inside-out approach to our customers’ business transformation needs.”

Growth was led by retail and CPG (20.4%), BFSI (17.9%) and the manufacturing vertical (18.3%). Technology & services grew 17.7%, life sciences and healthcare grew 16.3% and communications & media grew 14.4%.

N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director, TCS, said, “We continued our focus on growing organically and on developing the talent, methodologies, and toolkits for an ever-evolving technology landscape.”

The company also hit the $25 billion revenue mark in CY 2021. TCS has added 10 new $10 million clients in the third quarter. The company’s board declared Rs 7 dividend per share.

The company’s shares closed at Rs 3,857.25 apiece on Wednesday, down 1.50% from its previous close. Women workforce crosses 2-lakh mark TCS crossed a new milestone in the third quarter, with the number of women in its workforce crossing 2 lakh.

The IT major added 28,238 employees on a net basis, taking the total number of employees to 556,986 as on Dec 31, 2021.

TCS has promoted 1.1 lakh employees so far in this fiscal, and plans to promote additional 40,000 in the fourth quarter.