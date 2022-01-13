STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Union Budget 2022-23 unlikely to allocate any fund for bank recapitalisation: ICRA report

ICRA said in a note that the banks will raise capital through internal accruals and fundraising from the market adding that the lenders have the ability to manage.

Published: 13th January 2022 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Bank, Banks

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUMBAI: The upcoming budget is unlikely to make any provision for recapitalisation of state-owned lenders, as over Rs 3.36 lakh crore has been spent on the banks in the last six years, a domestic rating agency said on Thursday.

ICRA said in a note that the banks will raise capital through internal accruals and fundraising from the market adding that the lenders have the ability to manage. The ICRA note said that courtesy of the over Rs 3.36 lakh crore of fund infusions from the taxpayers, the state-owned banks' stock of net non-performing assets has reduced to 2.8 per cent as of September 2021 from the 8 per cent level of March 2018.

"With high provisions on legacy stressed assets, the earnings outlook for public banks also seems healthy, as we expect most public banks to incrementally remain profitable and generate growth capital requirements internally," it said.

It can be noted that in the past, the bank recapitalisation allocation is one of the most keenly awaited numbers in the annual budget exercise. The agency said recoveries from legacy NPAs as NARCL (National Asset Reconstruction Company) becomes operational could aid the bottom lines of the banks in the coming years.

It said public banks were also able to roll over their additional tier I bonds that were due for a call option in FY22, reflecting a strong investor appetite for their issuances, which bodes well for their future issuances.

"With cleaner balance sheets and an improved earnings outlook, banks can also raise capital from market sources as they have done in recent years.... for the first time in over a decade, we do not expect any capital to be budgeted by the government of India for public banks despite the enhanced regulatory capital requirements," it noted.

The agency also said it expects the budget to have some provision for a permanent refinance window from the RBI, as such entities account for a fourth of the overall lending in the economy. "We expect the Budget to continue with some of the liquidity and guarantee schemes to ensure near-term funding availability for NBFCs (non-infra) and to provide guidance on the medium-term support framework for the sector, which could boost investor confidence and would be key for a sustainable revival," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Budget 2022 Union Budget Bank recapitalisation ICRA ICRA report National Asset Reconstruction Company
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp