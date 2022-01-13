Wipro posts third quarter net profit at Rs 2,969 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It major Wipro on Wednesday reported flat consolidated net profit at Rs 2,969 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2021.

Its net profit stood at Rs 2,967 crore in the same quarter last year. The company’s consolidated revenues for Q3 were up 30% at Rs 20,314 crore compared to Rs 15,670 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

In the last 12 months, the IT company has added seven new customers in a more than $100 million revenue league. It also reported IT services revenue at $2.64 billion in Q3. Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro, said that the company is confident of building on this momentum.

“We have delivered a fifth consecutive quarter of strong performance, both on revenues, and margins. Order bookings have been strong too... We closed the third quarter with 11 large deals resulting in a total contract value of over $600 million,” he said.

Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer, Wipro, said that the company expects revenue from IT services business to be in the range of $2,692 million to $2,745 million for the quarter ended Mar 31, 2022.

Offices to stay shut amid covid

Wipro’s attrition remains a cause for concern as it stood at 22.7%.

However, it added 10,306 employees during the third quarter.

The CEO also said that following a surge in the Covid cases, Wipro will close its offices globally for the next one month.

The company’s board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share.