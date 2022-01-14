STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

POSCO and Adani sign $5-million pact to set up green steel mill in Gujarat

The non-binding MoU intends to further collaborate at the group business level in various industries such as renewable energy, hydrogen, and logistics in response to carbon reduction requirements.

Published: 14th January 2022 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Adani Group and South Korean Steel major POSCO on Thursday signed an agreement worth $5 million to establish a green and environment-friendly integrated steel mill at Mundra, Gujarat, and other businesses. The companies, in a statement, informed that non-binding MoU intends to further collaborate at the group business level in various industries such as renewable energy, hydrogen, and logistics in response to carbon reduction requirements.  

“We are very pleased to announce the partnership with POSCO, the world’s most efficient and advanced steel manufacturer, in steel production and carbon reduction. This partnership will contribute to the growth of India’s manufacturing industry and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat scheme championed by the government of India. It will also help to strengthen India’s standing in green businesses,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. 

The pact will give Adani an entry into steel manufacturing. For Posco, it will fulfil its ambition of having a large steel unit in India. A few years back, POSCO had to drop plans for a $12-bn steel plant project with an annual capacity of 12 MT in Odisha due to delays in land acquisition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POSCO-Adani Aatmanirbhar Bharat green steel mill Gautam Adani
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp