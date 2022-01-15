STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aditya Birla Fashion to pick up 51% stake in Masaba brand

This acquisition also marks ABFRL’s entry into the beauty & personal care market.

Published: 15th January 2022

ABFRL's stock closed 1.08 per cent higher at Rs 149.95 apiece on BSE in the afternoon trade.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited on Friday said it will acquire a 51% stake in House of Masaba Lifestyle for about Rs 90 crore to build a ‘gen-next focused’ fashion and lifestyle business. This acquisition also marks ABFRL’s entry into the beauty & personal care market.

This partnership aims to create a young, aspirational and digital-led portfolio play, across the affordable luxury segment in the fashion, beauty and accessory categories, the company said in a regulatory filing. 
Commenting on the partnership, Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director, ABFRL, said,

“As a new generation of young and digitally native consumers explore their needs within fashion and lifestyle, they actively seek brands that are colourful, vivid and digital. Masaba is a young, effervescent brand with a refreshing and innovative take on every lifestyle category.”

