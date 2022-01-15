CBI arrests SBI sales executive and his accomplice in a bribery case in Maharashtra's Amravati

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested Amar Khade, the sales executive of State Bank of India ( SBI), CAP Securities of Home Loan Division at Amravati in Maharashtra, and his accomplice identified as Nikhil, in a bribery case.

CBI spokesperson, RC Joshi said a case was registered based on a complaint against the Home Loan sales executive, Amar Khade and an accomplice (a private person, allegedly working with ICICI Bank at Gadge Nagar Branch in Amravati) for demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 for processing and sanctioning of top-up loan on transfer of Home Loan Account from Equitas Small Finance Bank, Amravati to State Bank of India.

Explaining further, Joshi said the complainant had availed housing loan of Rs12 lakh (approx) from Equitas Small Finance Bank at Amravati and approached the said accomplice for transfer of the loan account to ICICI Bank Gadge Branch.

The complainant was asked to transfer the loan account to SBI Camp Branch instead of ICICI Bank. Accordingly, the complainant applied for transfer of loan as well as for sanction of top-up loan from SBI.

Joshi through a statement said that it was also alleged that the accused arranged for the transfer of home loan account and released a top-up loan.

"The accused allegedly visited the complainant's house and sought an illegal gratification of Rs.20,000 from the complainant for the above-said favour to him", said Joshi.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 from the complainant as part payment and conducted searches at the premises of the accused.