STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

HCL Tech posts 13.6%  decline in Q3 net profit

IT services major HCL Technologies posted a 13.6% year on year decline in net profit for Q3 at Rs 3,442 crore on revenue of Rs 22,331 crore, 15.7% higher from Q3FY21.

Published: 15th January 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

HCL Logo (Photo | hcltech.com)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  IT services major HCL Technologies posted a 13.6% year on year decline in net profit for Q3 at Rs 3,442 crore on revenue of Rs 22,331 crore, 15.7% higher from Q3FY21.The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share for the third quarter. 

The company attributed the fall in Q3 net to higher PAT of Rs 438 crore for the year-ago quarter due to reversal of prior years’ tax provision after the change in the method of calculating tax deduction, excluding which PAT for Q3FY22 was down by 2.9% in rupee terms. 

Operating profit (before interest, tax, depreciation) for Q3FY22 declined 3.7% from a year ago to Rs 5,242 crore. However, the company reported q-o-q revenue growth at 7.6% in constant currency, the highest in the past 12 years. 

The company has guided for revenue growth in double digits and EBIT margin between 19% and 21% for the current fiscal year (FY22). “We have delivered an all round stellar performance this quarter with a revenue growth of 7.6% in constant currency QoQ, the highest recorded in the last 46 quarters,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO & MD, HCL Tech. “.....Our future looks bright as we had a very strong net new booking of $ 2.1 bn, a 64% YoY increase.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HCL Technologies Net Profit C Vijayakumar
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp