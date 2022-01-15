Wholesale price inflation eases to 13.56% in December: Government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s Wholesale Price Index-based inflation (WPI) eased moderately in December to 13.56%, according to the data released by the Commerce Ministry on Friday. The inflation bucked the 4-month rising trend but it was still in double-digits for the ninth consecutive month.

Inflation in November was 14.23%, while in December 2020 it was 1.95%. “The high rate of inflation in December 2021 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas, chemicals and chemical products, food products, textile and paper and paper products etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year,” said the ministry in a statement. Inflation in food articles spiked to a 23-month high at 9.56%, against 4.88% in Nov. Vegetable price rise rate jumped to 31.56%, against 3.91% in November.