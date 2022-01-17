TCS mega buyback offer: Strong retail response likely

Ram Sahgal By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Should small investors, holding up to Rs 2 lakh TCS shares , tender their holdings in the current buyback, whose size is Rs 18,000 crore, larger than the Rs 16,000 crore each in the past 3 buybacks?

Anecdotal evidence suggests the previous buyback (2020) evinced substantial retail investor interest.

Against 4 crore shares fixed as the buyback quantity in the current round, TCS fixed the buyback quantity at 5.33 crore last time .

Of this, around 80 lakh shares (15%) were reserved for small investors holding shares up to Rs 2 lakh each. The total shares tendered by small investors were 61,25,386 or 76.57% in the buyback then.“This time too good response could be expected but one will have to await the acceptance ratio,” said Hormuz Maloo, director, AFCO Investments .

In the current round, out of 4 crore shares set for buyback, 60 lakh will be reserved for small investors.

Aside of anticipated strong response in the current buyback, performance of the share from the buyback announcement date to the buyback date (when investors began tendering their shares) in past rounds itself suggests robust gain for investors.

Even if a retail investor doesn’t tender her shares, she will gain from the rise in share price on strong fundamentals of a company that has been consistently rewarding its shareholders.For instance, when TCS announced the buyback on October 7, 2020, the share price on the announcement day was Rs 2714 against the buyback price of Rs 3000. On buyback date (Dec 18) the price was Rs 2861, a gain of 5.4%.

Similarly, on June 12 , 2018 , the price was Rs 1781 against buyback price of Rs 2100. On the buyback date the price rose to Rs 2075, a 16.5% gain. In 2017, the gain in share price similarly was 5% as per retail broker ICICI Direct.

While the company has to announce the record date of the present buyback, the price of TCS share at closing on January 12, the date of buyback announcement, was Rs 3897.9. On January 14, the closing price was Rs 3968.15, a gain of 2.8% already.Analysts said the company’s solid performance itself was a draw for long term investors.

“Digital revenues as a percentage of overall revenues are increasing where margins are higher,” said Amit Gupta, VP & fund manager, ICICI Securities PMS. “TCS is a long term compounder and has consistently rewarded its shareholders in long-term. Even in seasonally weak quarters TCS’s topline growth is noticeable and signals towards good growth prospects, going forward.”

All about share buyback

What’s a share buyback?

A repurchase of shares by a co to reduce the number of outstanding shares in the open market, raising the earning per share and return on equity. A way of returning cash to shareholders.

What is the record date and acceptance ratio?

The record date is the date as on which you should hold shares of TCS in your demat account to be eligible for the buyback. The record date announcement is awaited. Acceptance ratio is the no of shares accepted in a buyback against the total no of shares tendered. Sebi mandates that 15% of total buy back size be reserved for small investors holding up to Rs 2 lakh shares .

TCS Buyback

What is the current TCS buyback size?

Rs 18,000 crore. The co will buy back 4 crore shares at Rs 4,500 per share .

How many buybacks has TCS done in the past ?

Three worth Rs 16000 crore each in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

