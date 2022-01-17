STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vivo to donate phones worth Rs 10 lakhs to help Indian students

Aligned with government of India's objective to support education, the programme aims to bridge the social and fiscal divide and support students from low-income families to continue their education.

Published: 17th January 2022

Image used for representation only(Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Smartphone brand Vivo on Monday announced that it will donate 100 smartphones worth Rs 10 lakhs and a cash scholarship worth Rs 1.5 lakhs to support education of 100 underprivileged kids. Vivo has collaborated with Protean (formerly known as NSDL) to announced a fresh phase of the 'Vivo For Education' initiative.

"Driven by the purpose to create a world of joy through superior yet simplified technology and experiences, the brand's offerings help users capture joyful moments and have made it a leader in the Indian market," the company said in a statement.

Aligned with government of India's objective to support education, the programme aims to bridge the social and fiscal divide and support students from low-income families to continue their education. The activity will equip children with a smartphone that can help them achieve an enriching learning experience even through online distance learning amid challenging times.

Under this leg of the initiative, students who are studying in class 11 presently will be provided with a Vivo smartphone and a cash scholarship. Earlier, Vivo supported the education of 100 underprivileged students by providing vivo smartphones for their online education.

Additionally, the brand also provided cash scholarship worth Rs 8 lakhs to over 65 students as part of aVivo For Education' initiative.

