Demand for healthcare professionals up 6 per cent in December

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The new Covid-19 variant Omicron and an understaffed healthcare industry have led to a 6% month-on-month spike in the demand for medical professionals in December last year, a new report released on Monday suggests.

Data from the Monster Employment Index indicates demand for talent surged 12% year-on-year in December 2021, showcasing an optimistic recovery cycle. Sekhar Garisa, CEO - Monster.com, a Quess company, said hiring numbers from the close of 2021 have certainly brought about a strong sense of hope and recovery across sectors.

"Given the spike in Covid cases, there has been a rise in job postings for healthcare professionals in India. However, we remain cautiously optimistic on the growth of the Indian recruitment space in 2022, keeping in mind the possible impact of Omicron on the job market," said Garisa.

The other sectors that followed with positive growth numbers include HR & admin (5%), finance & accounts (4%), software, hardware, telecom (2%), and senior management (2%). Hospitality & travel roles witnessed muted growth in the month, according to the report.