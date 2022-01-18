STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Demand for healthcare professionals up 6 per cent in December

Data from the Monster Employment Index indicates demand for talent surged 12% year-on-year in December 2021, showcasing an optimistic recovery cycle.

Published: 18th January 2022 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The new Covid-19 variant Omicron and an understaffed healthcare industry have led to a 6% month-on-month spike in the demand for medical professionals in December last year, a new report released on Monday suggests. 

Data from the Monster Employment Index indicates demand for talent surged 12% year-on-year in December 2021, showcasing an optimistic recovery cycle. Sekhar Garisa, CEO - Monster.com, a Quess company, said hiring numbers from the close of 2021 have certainly brought about a strong sense of hope and recovery across sectors. 

"Given the spike in Covid cases, there has been a rise in job postings for healthcare professionals in India. However, we remain cautiously optimistic on the growth of the Indian recruitment space in 2022, keeping in mind the possible impact of Omicron on the job market," said Garisa.

The other sectors that followed with positive growth numbers include HR & admin (5%), finance & accounts (4%), software, hardware, telecom (2%), and senior management (2%). Hospitality & travel roles witnessed muted growth in the month, according to the report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India healthcare India Healthcare Industry
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp