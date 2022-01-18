STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India's 125cc bike Shine hits cumulative sales milestone of 1 crore units

Published: 18th January 2022 05:12 PM

Honda

For representational purpose. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said its 125cc bike Shine has touched the cumulative sales milestone of one crore units.

Launched in India in 2006, the model crossed 10 lakh cumulative sales in 2010, 30 lakh in 2014.

In 2017, it reached the 50 lakh unit sales milestone and the following year, it touched the 70 lakh unit sales mark, HMSI said in a statement.

In 2020, the Shine range touched cumulative sales of 90 lakh units, it added.

HMSI Managing Director, President and CEO Atsushi Ogata said, "We are humbled by the tremendous response that Shine has received over the years. As India rides into 2022 with the amazing Shine, we remain committed to taking on new challenges and delighting our loyal customers with the best products."

HMSI Director (Sales and Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said, "Spanning over one and a half decades, brand Shine has been a true companion for many generations of riders, making it one of the most-popular motorcycle brands in the Indian household across all regions."

