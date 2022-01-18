STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Skoda Kodiaq returns to Indian market with a makeover

Skoda Auto India is out with the upgraded version of the Kodiaq, and it now comes with a petrol engine much like the rest of the VW Group products

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq has received a mid-life facelift and is finally back in the Indian market. (Photo | Skoda)

By Express News Service

The Skoda Kodiaq has received a mid-life facelift and is finally back in the Indian market. Incidentally, the facelifted version was launched internationally last year, and it sports changes while keeping intact the essence of the premium SUV.

Design
The new Skoda Kodiaq has similar dimensions as compared to its predecessor. However, a few tweaks gives it a fresher look. The sleeker-looking headlights with a neat LED DRL touch have brightened up the head-on appeal. The grille is more upright and looks sleeker and the bonnet has an elevated look to it. The Kodiaq now rides on a new-look set of alloys that bring out this SUV’s appeal.

Interior
The cabin was always one of its selling points and with the mid-life upgrade, Skoda hasn’t changed a lot on board. It still has that spacious feel to it. The only change that you get to see is the new two-spoke steering wheel which is now found across all new Skoda models. As far as features are concerned, the new additions include heated and cooled front seats, wireless charging, and a new 12 speaker audio system. Standard features such as Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and 3-zone climate control are also part of the package.

Performance
While the outgoing version had a powerful diesel unit, the facelifted version gets the 2.0 litre TSI unit that powers the new Volkswagen Tiguan. This engine develops a solid 190bhp of power and 320Nm of torque. It is paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission, and the drive and overall response has changed dramatically when compared to the 150bhp diesel.

