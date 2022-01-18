STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

MFI industry seeks higher credit guarantee scheme in budget 

The MFIs said the sector is facing a few challenges in terms of higher credit costs and access to low-cost long term funds.

Published: 18th January 2022 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The microfinance sector has urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to increase the limit of credit guarantee scheme in the budget for 2022-23.

In the budget representation to the ministry, the self regulatory body (SRO) of MFIs said the sector is facing a few challenges in terms of higher credit costs and access to low-cost long term funds.

It urged the finance minister to extend the quantum of funds under the credit guarantee scheme to the MFIs P Satish, executive director of Sa-Dhan, an SRO, said that the microfinance sector plays an important role in steering growth and consumption which are crucial at this juncture.

According to him, the capital of the smaller MFIs has been impacted due to the pandemic and he urged the government to support them with subordinated debt with tenure ranging from five to seven years.

The SRO also urged that a microfinance development fund of Rs 1000 crore be set up within NABARD to support the not-for-profit MFIs with revolving financial support.

The India Microfinance Equity Fund at Sidbi/Mudra may be suitably augmented with enhanced support to MFIs, it urged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman MFI Finance Minister Credit
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp