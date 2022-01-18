STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee falls 18 paise to 74.43 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said muted domestic equities and dollar buying by banks on behalf of importers also dragged the local unit down.

Published: 18th January 2022 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Rupees

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee declined by 18 paise to 74.43 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, as strong American currency and elevated crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.

Forex traders said muted domestic equities and dollar buying by banks on behalf of importers also dragged the local unit down.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 74.36 against the US dollar, then fell further to 74.43 against the greenback in early deals, registering a decline of 18 paise from the last close.

On Monday, the rupee declined by 10 paise to close at 74.25 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced by 0.11 per cent to 95.36.

"The USD looks stronger and is expected to move higher after finding support at 94.50. Flows are there in the market which will keep the rupee depreciation slow as we approach the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on January 26 and the Union Budget on February 1," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures jumped by 0.94 per cent to USD 87.29 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 160.49 points or 0.26 per cent lower at 61,148.42, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 77.50 points or 0.42 per cent to 18,230.60.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Monday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 855.47 crore, as per exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee US Dollar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp