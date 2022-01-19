STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘82% Indians looking for job change’

A new job update post pops up every time you refresh your twitter feed as Indians increasingly continue to switch companies.

jobs, employment, vacancy

Representational Image (File Photo)

By Samiksha Goel
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A new job update post pops up every time you refresh your twitter feed as Indians increasingly continue to switch companies. This may persist for the time being and is now supported by data. More than 82% of Indians are considering changing their jobs in 2022, a job seeker research by professional network platform LinkedIn revealed on Tuesday.

The study, based on the responses of 1,111 professionals in India, reveals that the ‘great reshuffle’ is being led by freshers with up to 1 year of work experience (94%) and Gen Z (87%), who are more likely to consider changing jobs in 2022.

The main reasons for employees leaving their current jobs, the survey shows, are poor work-life balance (30%), not enough money (28%), or greater career ambitions (23%). “When looking for new roles in the new year, professionals in India say flexible working arrangements will be top priority,” says the LinkedIn report.

“As confidence in new opportunities grows, it is evident that the great reshuffle in India is clearly being led by job seekers, and talent is in the driver’s seat right now — with flexibility as their no. 1 priority today,” Ankit Vengurlekar, India Managing Editor, LinkedIn News said. The report said professionals are confident about their job roles getting better in 2022, however, 71% also say they question their abilities at work more now than before Covid.

