Automobili Lamborghini luxury car sales in India jump by 86 per cent in 2021

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Italian super luxury carmaker Automobili Lamborghini on Wednesday reported its best ever sales performance of 69 units in India in 2021, a growth of 86 per cent over the previous year.

The company, which sells a range of super luxury cars with prices starting from Rs 3.16 crore in India, had sold 37 units in 2020.

It had started 2021 with eyes set on beating its best-ever performance in the country recorded in 2019 when it sold a total of 52 units.

Globally also, the company said it ended 2021 with an all-time record of 8,405 cars delivered worldwide.

Sales were up by 13 per cent over 2020 due to a targeted and monitored growth strategy.

Commenting on the performance, Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said, "This record has provided confirmation of four factors for us -- the solidity of our strategic plan, our brand's outstanding international reputation, the competence and passion of our people and the exceptional professionalism and dynamism shown by our l73 dealers in 52 markets, who have continued for invest alongside us at a challenging, uncertain lime.

" In the Asia Pacific region, China which has become the company's second biggest market clocked sales of 935 units with a growth of 55 per cent, while South Korea recorded 354 cars (up 17 per cent) while Thailand and India reported sales of 75 cars (32 per cent) and 69 cars (86 per cent), respectively.

"The remarkable performance of the four markets comprise 63 per cent of the total cars delivered within the Asia Pacific region in 2021," Automobili Lamborghini said.

Automobili Lamborghini Asia-Pacific Regional Director Francesco Scardaoni said 2021 was "an incredible year" for Lamborghini in Asia Pacific region despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic.

"This year, we will continue to introduce an exciting range of Lamborghini models as well as bringing unparralleled driving experiences to our discerning clients and enthusiasts," he added.

In terms of individual markets, the US held on to top spot in 2021 with 2,472 units, a growth of 11 per cent, while China leaped into second place with 935 units followed by Germany 706 units with a growth of 16 per cent and the United Kingdom, 564 units, up 9 per cent.

"There was also an increase in the figures for Lamborghini's home market of Italy, where 359 cars were delivered in total, a growth of 3 per cent," it added.

In terms of models, the company's super luxury SUV Urus topped the charts with 5,O21 units delivered.

It was followed by the V10-powered Huracán, with 2,586 units.

In addition, there were 798 Aventadors (V12 model) delivered all over the world, the company said.

On the sales outlook, the company said it continues positively into the new year, thanks to a substantial order portfolio that already covers almost the entire production planned in 2022.

Lamborghini plans to unveil four new products over the next 12 months.

"We are stronger than ever as we prepare to embark on a period of profound transformation and move towards an even more sustainable future.

In 2022 we'll be doing our utmost to consolidate the current results and get ready for the arrival of our future hybrid range from 2023 onwards," Winkelmann added.

PTI RKL MR 01191210 NNNN