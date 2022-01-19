STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Huge delivery volume ahead of CNG foray

Bulls upped the ante on the Tata Motors stock counter on Monday, causing it to rise 3% even as the company was set to announce its CNG foray this Wednesday.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Bulls upped the ante on the Tata Motors stock counter on Monday, causing it to rise 3% even as the company was set to announce its CNG foray this Wednesday. The bullishness extended till the noon of Tuesday when the stock hit a high of Rs 528.5, before declining in line with key frontline stocks on weak global cues.

On Monday, Tata Motors stock counter witnessed 2.79 crore shares traded and over 72 lakh shares of these being delivered, way above the three month average traded and delivery numbers, which stood at 2.67 crore and 59 lakh respectively.  This heavy activity caused the stock to close up 3% at Rs 525. Before closing 2.70% down at Rs 510.80 on Tuesday, the rally took the stock to within kissing distance of its 52-week high of Rs 536.7 hit on November 17 last year.

