Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh

The new Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG are powered by the Revotron 1.2L BS6 engine which produces a maximum power of 73PS – the highest for any CNG car in this segment. 

Published: 19th January 2022

Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Wednesday launched the CNG variant of its Tiago and Tigor model. The new iCNG range from Tata Motors will be available at the company's authorised sales outlets at a starting price of Rs 6,09,900, ex-showroom Delhi, for the Tiago iCNG. The Tigor iCNG variant comes at a starting price of Rs 7,69,900. 

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "With this foray in the fast-growing segment of CNG powered vehicles, we are offering more choice to our discerning customers. Our iCNG range offers a delightful experience with incredible performance, a wide range of premium features, upmarket interiors and uncompromised safety. Developed on the 4-pillars of Design, Performance, Safety and Technology, the feature-rich iCNG technology will further expand the appeal of our popular 'New Forever' range of cars and SUVs to open new vistas for growth."

CNG variant of Tigor

The new Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG are powered by the Revotron 1.2L BS6 engine which produces a maximum power of 73PS – the highest for any CNG car in this segment. 

The company claims that the iCNG cars come in with best-in-class technology and features, programmed to deliver optimum performance and seamless shifting of fuel modes from Petrol to CNG and vice versa, providing a no-compromise experience for their customers.

At present, India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki offers multiple vehicles in CNG mode and on Monday it came up with CNG variant of its newly updated Celerio that promises a mileage of over 35kmpg. Beside Maruti, Hyundai also offers select models with factory-fitted CNG cylinders. 

