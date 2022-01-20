STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Agricultural exports likely to create history crossing USD 50 billion, says Ministry of Commerce

With the present level of growth, India's agriculture exports are likely to cross USD 50 billion for the first time, which is the highest ever in history.

Published: 20th January 2022 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation only( File | EPS)

Image used for representation only( File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's exports of agricultural products, including marine and plantation goods, increased 23.21 per cent to USD 31.05 billion in April-November 2021 and is expected to cross USD 50 billion for the "first time" this fiscal, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry has taken several steps during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic to push the exports.

These measures include an extension of validity of various certifications/ accreditations beyond their dates of expiry; setting up of control rooms to resolve problems; issuance of online certificates for exports; and facilitating opening up of more testing laboratories.

Due to these initiatives, it said, India was able to meet the global demand, which has provided momentum to agriculture exports.

"With the present level of growth, India's agriculture exports are likely to cross USD 50 billion for the first time, which is the highest ever in history," it said. The ministry said that rice exports are likely to touch 21-22 million tonnes this year. Exports of non-basmati rice, wheat, sugar, and other cereals too have recorded healthy growth so far.

An increase in exports of these products has benefitted farmers in states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, it added. Further, it said that exports of marine products are likely to cross USD 8 billion this fiscal for the "first time".

"Spice exports are also likely to touch record levels of around USD 4.8 billion. Despite facing tremendous supply-side issues, coffee exports have registered a healthy growth of around 35 per cent, which has improved realisations for coffee growers in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu," it added.

Measures taken by the ministry have helped in pushing exports from unexplored areas, it said, adding exports have taken place from clusters like Varanasi (fresh vegetables, mangoes), Ananthpur (banana), and Solapur (pomegranate).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agricultural exports Ministry of Commerce Pandemic Fiscal year
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp