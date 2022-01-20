Bajaj Auto stock to bounce post likely fall

Ram Sahgal By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Bajaj Auto could gyrate in a Rs 3350-3550 range on Thursday, after taking a knock at the opening, in response to its December quarter results. Options contacts expiring on January 27 show the stock could trade over a 200 point range. The stock closed up a percent at Rs 3436.8 on the NSE on a day the Nifty tumbled a percent.

The active futures contract, expiring on January 27, showed a build up of bullish sentiment as its open interest rose by 6% along with an increase in contact price. Rohit Srivastava , founder , IndiaCharts, anticipates the stock to continue its bounce after a “likely knee- jerk” reaction to its lower profit and volumes in Q3.

The stock has bounced from a 52-week low of Rs 3027.05 on December 20 last year to Rs 3452 at closing on January 19, a 14% rise from its lows. The company has outperformed the industry which reported a 23% decline in motorcycle sales against Bajaj Auto’s 20% dip. The stock trades above its 20 and 50 day simple moving averages of Rs 3434.6 and Rs 3435.77 but below its 100 day moving average of Rs 3453.8.

Q3 PAT down to Rs 1,214 crore

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported standalone net profit of Rs 1,214 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, down 22% year-on-year. The company had reported a profit of Rs 1,556 crore in the same period last year. Bajaj’s revenue from operations came in flat at Rs 9,021 crore for the period under review against Rs 8,909 cr in the same quarter last year.

JSW Energy net up 2x

JSW Energy on Wednesday reported over a two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 324 crore for the December 2021 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company’s profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 324 crore as compared with Rs 124 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.