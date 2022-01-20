Crude oil output continues to fall in December

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s oil production in December 2021 was 2.51 million tonnes, down from 2.55 million tonnes a year earlier and the target of 2.6 million tonnes. As per the latest data released by petroleum ministry the decline is due to lower output from state owned oil ONGC.

“Cumulative crude oil production during April-December, 2021 was 22378.40 TMT, which is 4.47% and 2.63% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively,” reads the data.

The natural gas production during December 2021 was 2896.69 MMSCM, which is 19.45%, higher than that of December 2020 but 14.93% lower than the monthly target.

CIL’s supplies vai e-auction up 31%

Coal India on Wednesday said that its supplies via e-auction has risen 31% so far in the current financial year. Its actual coal dispatch under 5 e-auction windows went up at 77.4 MTs against 59 MTs a year ago.