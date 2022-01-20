Max Healthcare, Muthoot Hospitals tie up for 300-bed hospital in Dwarka, Delhi  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (MHIL), one of India's largest private healthcare services companies, on Thursday announced that it has entered into a long-term services agreement with Muthoot Hospitals Private Limited (MHPL) for the operation and management of the 300+ beds hospital being constructed and developed at Sector 10 Dwarka, New Delhi.

This is the First Phase Hospital on 8.62 acres of land. The project has the potential to add another 1000+ beds in due course of time. The hospital, which is likely to commence operations in the second half of 2023, will be operated under the name and style of Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka.

The construction of the 10-storey hospital building is in full swing, with structural work near completion and MEP and civil finish tendering in progress. The Hospital, with roads on all four sides, is located on a 45m wide sector road and has been designed by HKS India. First Phase Hospital, beside others, will have 100 ICU beds, 10 OTs, 2 Cath Labs and Linac bunkers etc.

While the hospital building is being provided by Muthoot, the interior infrastructure and equipment will be created by Max Healthcare. Max has got a 30-year service contract from Muthoot for the hospital.

"We are proud to be associated with Muthoot Hospitals and excited at the prospect of extending our services and providing care to communities living in South-West Delhi. The arrangement underscores the focus and success of our strategic asset light model of growth and to start with, it will add 8% to our overall capacity in near future," says Dr Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare.

He added that the new hospital will allow Max Healthcare to further strengthen its presence in Delhi NCR.

Dwarka is a smart city with a rapidly growing urban population of more than 12 lakhs and has integrated townships, group housing projects and diplomatic enclave for 39 countries. It is well connected to the international airport, Delhi Metro and new Dwarka Expressway Project once completed, will provide connectivity with Manesar and New Gurgaon as well.

Max Healthcare has a network of 17 healthcare facilities. Out of the total network, eight hospitals and four medical centres are located in Delhi and the NCR and the others are located in the cities of Mumbai, Mohali, Bathinda and Dehradun.

These healthcare facilities include OPD centres, secondary care hospitals and major tertiary/quaternary care hospitals.