Porsche India sales grow 62 percent in 2021, expects further momentum in 2022

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: German sports luxury car manufacturer Porsche announced that it delivered 154 new cars in the first quarter of 2021. This led to 62 per cent growth in its car sales in India at 474 units for 2021. The company expects this momentum to continue in 2022 and hopes to expand its product range further. In 2021, Porsche India recorded its best sales performance since 2014, marking a 62 percent of its growth.

The company said that, backed by this immense result in the company’s operational history, the outcome simply translates to the point that on an average one new Porsche SUV was sold every day of the year in 2021. The Macan luxury compact SUV continued to win customers with 187 units delivered representing 39 per cent of the volume and the model’s highest ever annual sales in the country.

Porsche said, “The brand’s other SUV, Cayenne being the second most sold Porsche model in India, the range of two-door sports cars enjoyed a growing demand with a healthy 17 per cent combined share”.

The Brand Director for Porsche India Manolito Vujicic commented the demand for the brand’s luxury model growing higher with interest from across all regions flowing into the year 2022.

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Head for Porsche India, said, "Despite the everchanging pandemic-related measures, we have managed to outperform our quarterly sales results of the past seven years and secured the highest first quarter order intake in five years. This drives our motivation for the coming months. We at Porsche India are incredibly proud of the effort and hard work from our business partners to achieve this result. We must also thank our customers who have remained loyal and helped us achieve this fantastic result to make Porsche India one of the fastest growing luxury automotive brands across the country in 2021."

The company also said it’s looking for a better, stronger start in 2022 owing to strong order bank and further expansion of the product range. The newest arrivals are the first 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS 4.0 models. The deliveries of the new Macan have started, while first units of the all-new and fully electric Taycan are due to arrive in the coming weeks.

In addition, the brand is looking to further diversify its offering in the coming months with the launch of the all-new GTS versions of the fully electric Taycan, the latest 911 GT3, the Platinum Edition models of the latest Cayenne as well as the 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

To complement the investment being placed by its partners, Porsche India will move the after-sales divisions towards full digitization with an integrated Data Management Solution during the course of the year for smoother and more efficient service operations, it stated.

Porsche India’s presence in the market has been enhanced with the opening up of two new facilities. The brand’s first Porsche Studio Delhi engages with the customers in a way unlike seen before while the Mumbai showroom offers access to the brand’s latest models in popular locations. Porsche India plans to open five new facilities in major cities in the next twelve months, owing to its growth in the Indian market.