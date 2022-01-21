STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bureau of Indian Standards raids toy store at Kochi mall; seizes more than 1,000 unlicensed toys

According to a BIS official, the store 'FRIZBEE' in Kochi's Oberon Mall had a huge stock of various types of toys without ISI marks.

Published: 21st January 2022 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 03:15 PM

bis raid on toy store

(Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major crackdown on shops selling toys that don't have the ISI mark, the Kochi branch of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seized more than 1,100 products from a shop at a mall in Kochi. More such shops are under scanner, officials said.

According to a BIS official, the store 'FRIZBEE' in Kochi's Oberon Mall had a huge stock of various types of toys without ISI marks. "A case has been filed against the offender in the court," said the official.

"The BIS office has been time and again issuing circulars and notices in the newspapers urging the merchants to only sell toys with ISI mark. The toys seized in the raid at FRIZBEE were mainly toy cars, trucks, and other types of vehicles. It is of utmost importance to ensure that the products meet all the quality requirements since children are the end-users," said the official. 

According to the BIS official, the raid at the store came after some officers who happened to visit it found toys without ISI marks.

"More such raids will be conducted," said the officials, adding the toys have been brought under the mandatory certification by the Government of India with effect from January 1, 2021, considering the safety of the children using them.

"Manufacturing and selling toys without ISI mark is a criminal offense inviting fine of minimum Rs 2 lakh or imprisonment of up to two years or both. Consumers are advised to insist on ISI-marked toys. BIS Care app may be used to check the veracity of the license and to lodge complaints if any," said the official.

