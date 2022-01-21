STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gems and jewellery exports grow 5.76% to USD 29 billion in April-December 2021

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said that exports in December 2021 rose by 29.49 per cent to USD 3.04 billion.

Published: 21st January 2022 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation purposes only (Photo | EPS)

Image used for representation purposes only (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Gems and jewellery exports in the April-December 2021 period grew by 5.76 per cent to USD 29.08 billion on account of healthy demand in major countries including the US, Hong Kong and Thailand, the GJEPC said on Friday.

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said that exports in December 2021 rose by 29.49 per cent to USD 3.04 billion.

"Holiday and festive demand was robust in important trading centres such as the USA, Hong Kong, Thailand and Israel.

And we have every reason to believe that this momentum will carry through the end of FY2022, bringing us closer to the set target of USD 41.67 billion in exports," GJEPC chairman Colin Shah said in a statement. Cut and polished diamond exports during April-December 2021 grew by 23 per cent to USD 18 billion.

ALSO READ | Jewellery industry body urges government to reduce GST to 1.25 per cent

Similarly, gold jewellery exports during the period too rose by 25.41 per cent to USD 6.91 billion, the council said. Exports of plain and studded gold jewellery increased by 57.47 per cent to USD 2.83 billion and USD 4 billion during the nine-month period, respectively.

"Silver jewellery exports for the period April to December 2021 grew by 94 per cent to USD 1.96 billion," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gems and Jewellery Exports Growth Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council Billions
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp