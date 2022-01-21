STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lulu Group to start seafood export hub in Kerala; Rs 150 crore project to open in April

Apart from processing raw seafood, the new facility will also produce many value-added seafood products such as squid rings, buttered shrimps, shrimp salad.

Published: 21st January 2022

Youssufali MA

Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group Yusuffali MA (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: UAE-based retailer Lulu Group is all set to open its seafood processing and export hub in Kerala. The state-of-the-art 100% export-oriented center is expected to start its operations by April in Aroor near Kochi with an investment of Rs 150 crore., according to senior company officials.

As per the proposed plan, initially, 2,000 tons of processed seafood will be exported every month to more than 220 Lulu hypermarkets across the Gulf, Egypt, Indonesia, and Malaysia. 

In the next phase new markets such as the US, UK, Europe, Japan, Korea, and China will be covered, said Anil Jaladharan, the Lulu centre's general manager.

Work is in full swing and the center is expected to generate employment for more than 450 people, both directly and indirectly, he said.

