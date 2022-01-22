Niti Aayog wants EVs on RBI’s priority lending list

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in India have the potential to achieve an electric vehicle (EV) financing market size of Rs 40,000 crore ($5 billion) by 2025 and Rs 3.7 lakh crore ($50 billion) by 2030, said NITI Aayog in a report and proposed the government to include EVs in the Reserve Bank of India’s priority-sector lending guidelines.

The report which is prepared with Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) and RMI India notes that given the nascency of EV technology and adoption, financial institutions such as banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are not lending to EVs due to associated asset and business model risks. “These risks are both real (e.g., uncertainty of resale value) and perceived (e.g., product quality). As a result, if financing is available, EV buyers are unable to obtain terms (i.e., interest rates and tenures) that are comparable to ICE vehicles, the report said.

ALSO READ | Electric vehicles sales in India to touch 10 lakh units this year: SMEV

The report indicates that electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and commercial four-wheelers are early segments to prioritise under PSL. Moving forward, the engagement of other ministries and industry stakeholders will be important to ensuring the guidelines designed can effectively enhance EV investment in India.

The public and private sector investments and initiatives in the EV ecosystem are accelerating capital deployment towards India’s electric mobility transition. The government’s flagship initiatives FAME II, PLI for ACC batteries and automotive manufacturing amount to total investment of Rs 60,000 crore. However, in terms of sales, EVs represent a little over 1% of the market.