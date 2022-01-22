Tanla announces third quarter 21-22 results

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Tanla Platforms Limited, India's largest CPaaS provider, today announced its financial results for the quarter three of FY'21-22.

Key Metrics: Third Quarter

-Revenue increased by 35 per cent year-over-year to Rs 8,849 million.

-Gross profit increased by 62 per cent year-over-year to Rs 2,610 million. Gross margin at 29.5 per cent and improved by 486 basis points year-over-year.

-EBITDA increased by 60 per cent year-over-year to Rs 2,028 million. EBITDA at 22.9 per cent and improved by 352 basis points year-over-year.

-Profit after tax increased by 69 per cent year-over-year to Rs 1,580 million.

-Earnings per share increased by 70 per cent to Rs 11.66.

-Free cash flow at Rs 302 million and Cash & Cash Equivalents at Rs 8,807 million.

Key Metrics: Nine Months

-Revenue increased by 39 per cent year-over-year to Rs 23,529 million.

-Gross profit increased by 66 per cent year-over-year to Rs 6,647 million. Gross margin at 28.2 per cent and improved by 457 basis points year-over-year.

-EBITDA increased by 72 per cent year-over-year to Rs 5,161 million. EBITDA at 21.9 per cent and improved by 425 basis points year-over-year.

-Profit after tax increased by 57 per cent year-over-year to Rs 3,987 million.

-Earnings per share increased by 65 per cent to Rs 29.37.

-Free cash flow at Rs 3,804 million.

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms Limited said, "Tanla has delivered year-on-year growth for 22 quarters in a row with a very strong performance in the quarter across all metrics, and we are confident this momentum will continue."

Significant events during the quarter:

-Tanla and Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) entered into an exclusive multi-year partnership for deployment of patented block-chain enabled Wisely Platform to secure, encrypt and enhance performance for the entire international messaging traffic on the Vi network.

-Onboarded two of the top ten Indian banks for secure and critical notification service on Wisely.

-Trubloq, our DLT platform crossed 31bn transactions in December 2021, handling more than 1bn transaction a day.

-Tanla has been included in Nifty India Digital Index, newly launched by NSE to track stocks broadly representing digital theme.

-The customer base has expanded with addition of 77 new customers. Revenue from > Rs10Mn+ customers grew by 36% year-over-year.

-As part of our net zero journey, we have measured our baseline carbon footprint and are working towards achieving commendable USGBC certifications for our new premises.

