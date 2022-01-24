STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Hyderabad-based Bikewo acquires Munim App, paves way for EV revolution

Bikewo has a long term vision of building infrastructure for EV charging points.

Published: 24th January 2022 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bikewo, a Hyderabad-based startup that caters to electronic vehicle firms, have acquired the Bangalore-based staff management and business intelligence application Munim App as a strategic acquisition. The official announcement of this was made by the founders of BikeWo - Vidya Sagar, Manideep Katepalli, Sharath, and Rakesh.

According to the founders of Munim, Anupam Shah and Naveen Saraswat, this move is strategic and beneficial in strengthening both the start-ups. Reportedly, the discussions immediately resulted in signing the deal and Munim was acquired for an undisclosed amount plus stock deal. Bikewo is an EV charging infrastructure company and EV scooter rentals brand that provides extensive services for bikes.

Bikewo has a long term vision of building infrastructure for EV charging points. They plan to achieve the goal of having 20,000 EV charging points across India by 2025.

With this acquisition, Bikewo has absorbed the workforce and intellectual property of Munim App into its fold to take on more extensive operations and transactions. Industry analysts and professionals believe that this acquisition will enhance the credibility of Bikewo, and the collaboration looks promising and highly beneficial.

According to the founder of the company, the organisation structure will remain the same, and the founders of Munim will handle the entire technology arm and will be placed on the board of advisors of BikeWo.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp