Hyderabad-based Bikewo acquires Munim App, paves way for EV revolution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bikewo, a Hyderabad-based startup that caters to electronic vehicle firms, have acquired the Bangalore-based staff management and business intelligence application Munim App as a strategic acquisition. The official announcement of this was made by the founders of BikeWo - Vidya Sagar, Manideep Katepalli, Sharath, and Rakesh.



According to the founders of Munim, Anupam Shah and Naveen Saraswat, this move is strategic and beneficial in strengthening both the start-ups. Reportedly, the discussions immediately resulted in signing the deal and Munim was acquired for an undisclosed amount plus stock deal. Bikewo is an EV charging infrastructure company and EV scooter rentals brand that provides extensive services for bikes.

Bikewo has a long term vision of building infrastructure for EV charging points. They plan to achieve the goal of having 20,000 EV charging points across India by 2025.

With this acquisition, Bikewo has absorbed the workforce and intellectual property of Munim App into its fold to take on more extensive operations and transactions. Industry analysts and professionals believe that this acquisition will enhance the credibility of Bikewo, and the collaboration looks promising and highly beneficial.

According to the founder of the company, the organisation structure will remain the same, and the founders of Munim will handle the entire technology arm and will be placed on the board of advisors of BikeWo.