STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Reliance Industries shares climb 1 per cent; later give up early gains

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 16,57,689.52 crore in early trade on the BSE.

Published: 24th January 2022 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance logo

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd gained 1 per cent in early trade on Monday after the company reported its best-ever quarterly performance in October-December 2021.

The stock of the country's most valued firm by market valuation jumped 1.04 per cent to Rs 2,504.10 in early trade on the BSE. At the NSE, it gained 1.08 per cent to Rs 2,504.75.

But, later the stock gave up all its early gains and was trading over 1 per cent lower on the bourses amid profit-taking. The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 16,57,689.52 crore in early trade on the BSE.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported its best-ever quarterly performance in October-December 2021, helped by an uptick in two 'Rs' -- refining and retail, a recent tariff hike accelerating growth at Jio and a one-off gain from the sale of US shale gas business.

The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated net profit rose 35.6 per cent sequentially and 41.5 per cent over the year-ago period to Rs 18,549 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the firm said in a statement.

Consolidated revenue of the nation's biggest company by market value rose 9.5 per cent over the previous three months and 52.2 per cent year-on-year to record Rs 2,09,823 crore.

EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation climbed 30 per cent to a record Rs 33,886 crore. Three-fourths of this came from its traditional oil business as higher prices and demand returning from the bouncing economy helped earnings.

But the company, which during the pandemic declared itself net debt-free, saw its borrowings exceed cash in the third quarter of the current fiscal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance BSE NSE Stock Mukesh Ambani
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp