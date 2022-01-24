STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Retail level traders use stock options for playing results season; Futures’ trading costlier

It’s that time of the year when punting on stock derivatives rises. Quarterly results season.

Published: 24th January 2022 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  It’s that time of the year when punting on stock derivatives rises. Quarterly results season. Many retail level traders are punting through the stock options route with SEBI’s new upfront margin rules and slashing of intraday leverage making futures’ trading costlier than before. Small retail clients normally purchase options like calls and puts, depending on whether they’re bullish or bearish. A call buyer is bullish while a put buyer is bearish. 

The reason they choose to buy, rather than sell options is because buying involves them paying the options’ seller a premium, price for the option, while selling involves placing a margin with the exchange’s clearing corporation which is equal to a margin placed for initiating a futures trade, and, therefore, costlier.
Besides this, an options’ seller faces unlimited risk while a buyer’s maximum risk is limited to the premium paid, while profits can be huge if the stock moves more than anticipated, either up or down. 

Many retail-level traders wagered big ahead of ICICI Bank’s Q3 results by buying a huge number of call options, expecting the price of the share to rise when markets open Monday. The bank reported numbers on Saturday . The share price raises the option premium, enabling call buyers to profit. However, were the share to fall, they would lose money as the premiums (paid to the call seller) would shrink upon market opening Monday. 

For instance, ICICI Bank closed at Rs 810.65 apiece Friday. Clients, among others, punted big by buying call options on ICICI at 810 - outstanding trader positions or open positions at the 810 call rose by 1386 contracts to 3056 contracts at close on Friday. 

The volume weighted average price (Vwap) of the option was Rs 13.16 a share (1375 shares make one option’s contract) on Friday. A client must pay Rs 18095 to buy one contract based on the Vwap. 
This means ICICI would have to trade or expire above Rs 823.16 (810 + 13.16) from Monday through Thursday, when the contract expires, for the buyer to gain. 

If the Street likes the bank’s numbers, the share price could rise significantly and so can the contract price. If it’s unenthused the share could remain flat in which event the option premium would decline to due to time decay. If the Street is disappointed, the share could fall and the call buyers could lose money as their premium would erode soon . 

Options show the ICICI stock could face resistance at Rs 830, Rs 850 and Rs 900. Supports kick in at Rs 800 and Rs 750, based on options data.  The rising interest in stock options is borne out by number of contracts traded rising from 25.87 lakh contracts on January 11, a day before TCS kicked off the Q3 results declaration season to 44 lakh contracts on January 21. The value of the options traded spurted from Rs 2 lakh crore to Rs 3.38 lakh crore over the period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp