Burger King India's loss narrows to Rs 15 crore in third quarter of FY2021-22

NEW DELHI: Quick service restaurant chain Burger King India on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 15.15 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 as compared to Rs 29.02 crore loss in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations at the fast food chain was up 71.51 per cent to Rs 279.89 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 163.19 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses stood at Rs 298.23 crore, up 45.56 per cent from Rs 204.89 crore in the corresponding period in 2020.

During the quarter, Burger King added 20 restaurants and as on Dec 31, its total restaurant count was 294. The company said its nine restaurants are under construction and 65 are in the pipeline. The company also said that the delivery average daily sale (ADS) recovery stood at 166 per cent in the quarter while the dine-in recovery improved to 86 per cent.

Geographically, the recovery was seen as highest in the west at 119 per cent, followed by south & east at 108 per cent and north at 95 per cent.