STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Burger King India's loss narrows to Rs 15 crore in third quarter of FY2021-22

Revenue from operations at the fast food chain was up 71.51 per cent to Rs 279.89 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 163.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Published: 25th January 2022 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Food delivery bikes parked near the Burger King take-away restaurant in the center of Merida, Mexico

Food delivery bikes parked near the Burger King take-away restaurant in the center of Merida, Mexico. (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Quick service restaurant chain Burger King India on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 15.15 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 as compared to Rs 29.02 crore loss in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations at the fast food chain was up 71.51 per cent to Rs 279.89 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 163.19 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses stood at Rs 298.23 crore, up 45.56 per cent from Rs 204.89 crore in the corresponding period in 2020.

During the quarter, Burger King added 20 restaurants and as on Dec 31, its total restaurant count was 294. The company said its nine restaurants are under construction and 65 are in the pipeline. The company also said that the delivery average daily sale (ADS) recovery stood at 166 per cent in the quarter while the dine-in recovery improved to 86 per cent.

Geographically, the recovery was seen as highest in the west at 119 per cent, followed by south & east at 108 per cent and north at 95 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Burger King Burger King India Burger King loss
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp