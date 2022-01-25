STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

NSE IFSC appoints Rajiv Mehrishi as chairman of governing board 

Mehrishi, a retired IAS officer, was the 13th Comptroller and Auditor General of India and vice-chairman of the United Nations Panel of External Auditors.

Published: 25th January 2022 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Retired IAS officer Rajiv Mehrishi

Retired IAS officer Rajiv Mehrishi (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: NSE IFSC, NSE's International Exchange in GIFT City, on Tuesday said it has appointed Rajiv Mehrishi as the chairman of its governing board.

The appointment is effective from Tuesday, the exchange said in a statement.

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) had earlier approved his appointment as Public Interest Director (PID) on the Governing Board of NSE IFSC with effect from December 9, 2021.

Mehrishi, a retired IAS officer, was the 13th Comptroller and Auditor General of India and vice-chairman of the United Nations Panel of External Auditors.

Few of his prior roles include being finance secretary, home secretary and the chief secretary at government of Rajasthan.

"The board and the management of NSE IFSC welcomes Mehrishi as chairman of NSE IFSC. His experience in corporate governance, finance, audit and corporate law will be immensely beneficial for the future development of NSE IFSC," the exchange said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NSE IFSC Rajiv Mehrishi Chairman
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp