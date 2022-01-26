Digital infrastructure across country has been scaled up aggressively: Sify Technologies

By PTI

CHENNAI: Digital infrastructure across the country has been scaled up aggressively since networks and data centres were declared as essential services, Sify Technologies Chairman Raju Vegesna has said.

Sify Technologies on Tuesday reported a profit after tax for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 at Rs 344 million an increase of over 36 per cent during the corresponding quarter (Rs 253 million) the previous year.

Revenues for the quarter under review grew to Rs 6,783 million from Rs 6,301 million registered during the corresponding quarter previous year.

"Given the proactive governance through the pandemic, India is better placed through the third phase that we are currently experiencing. Digital IT infrastructure across the country has been scaled up aggressively since networks and data centres were declared as essential services", Vegesna said in a company statement here.

Indian businesses are now convinced of the importance of business process continuity and converged services for seamless business output.

This has led to both a surge of services from Cloud-based local startups and growing hyperscale investment in Indian IT infrastructure, he said, adding, "We see this as a right time for Sify to scale up."

Sify Technologies CFO M P Vijay Kumar said the customer demand for digital infrastructure services is encouraging. "We will continue to expand our data centre and network capacity. Our fiscal discipline will continue right through our investment journey without impacting customer experience," he said.

Some of the business highlights of Sify Technologies include a commitment to a capital outlay of Rs 9,900 million toward fresh capacity building for data centre expansion in the Navi Mumbai region.

This was in addition to the capital outlay of Rs 1,200 million for the expansion of data centre capacity in the same region.

As of December 31, 2021, Sify provided services via 769 fiber nodes and 1,893 wireless base stations across the country.

As part of the 'digital experience project', Sify Technologies completed full automation of service assurance, asset management, and service provisioning across its network.

"This will accelerate the deployment of a streamlined customer experience in the coming quarters", the company said.