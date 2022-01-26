JB Chemicals to buy Sanzyme probiotic brands for Rs 628 crore

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JBCPL) will pay Rs 628 crore to acquire brands for the Indian market from Sanzyme, which is involved in the probiotics and reproductive health segment in the country .

The transaction would be completed in the next two weeks , subject to customary closing formalities, the company send in an announcement to the stock exchanges .

Post the transaction JBCPL will become among the top five probiotics players in the country , in a segment that’s growing at around 12-14% .

“This acquisition reinforces our strategic intent to evaluate opportunities to supplement our growth ambition in India,” said Nikhil Chopra, CEO and whole-time director, JBCPL.

The acquisition brands have a pan India presence and wide distribution reach of around three lakh chemists and one lakh prescribers . The Sanzyme portfolio being acquired includes Sporlac, used for chronic kidney disease, and Oxalo, used to decalcify kidney stones.

o3 advised Sanzyme for the transaction, whose value excludes related taxes, stamp duty and working capital .

JBCPL is a leading player in the hypertension segment . Besides India, its other two home markets include Russia and South Africa .

The stock of JBCPL closed flat at Rs 1728.55 on the BSE. The stock made a 52 week high /low of Rs 1984.75/Rs 957. The promoter of the company , Tau Investment Holdings has a 54% stake , with MFs holding 13.75% stake and FPIs 9.12% .

