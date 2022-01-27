STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Skyroot raises $4.5 million in funding led by Google's founding board member Ram Shriram

The fresh investment round brings the total capital raised by the startup to around USD 17 million, which is the largest by an Indian Space startup yet.

Published: 27th January 2022 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad-based startup Skyroot Aerospace successfully tested an upper-stage rocket engine (Photo | Skyroot Facebook)

Hyderabad-based startup Skyroot Aerospace successfully tested an upper-stage rocket engine (Photo | Skyroot Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Space technology startup Skyroot Aerospace has raised USD 4.5 million (about Rs 34 crore) in a bridge round to Series B funding led by Google's founding board member Ram Shriram's Sherpalo Ventures, the company said on Thursday.

The round also witnessed participation by Wami Capital, existing investors - former Whatsapp chief business officer Neeraj Arora and ex-Google executive Amit Singhal. Skyroot plans to use the fund to build the infrastructure required to launch space vehicles. It expects to launch a space vehicle this year.

"We are thrilled to have support from incredible investors, including one of the world's most influential tech investors Ram Shriram, validating Skyroot's vision and execution over the past three years," Skyroot co-founder and CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana said in a statement.

Shriram was one of the first investors in Google. "India has long been a leader in rocket launch capability, especially at a significantly lower cost. Skyroot takes that technical strength to the next level, with its innovative and cost-effective space launch capability, disrupting the status quo in the global launch market," Shriram said.

ALSO READ: Space sector in India needs to be developed for business opportunities; ISRO chief S Somanath

Last year, Skyroot raised USD 11 million in a Series-A round led by Greenko founders with participation from public listed Solar Industries India, WorldQuant Ventures, Graph Ventures etc. Myntra founder Mukesh Bansal had invested USD 1.5 million in the seed round of the startup in mid-2018 through his incubator Meraki Labs.

Skyroot said that the fresh investment round brings the total capital raised by the startup to around USD 17 million, which is the largest by an Indian Space startup yet.

"This round helps us build critical infrastructure early on and helps accelerate towards our launch this year. 2022 is going to be a big year for us and the entire Indian Space ecosystem," Skyroot COO and co-founder Naga Bharath said. 

The company has signed an agreement with ISRO for sharing facilities and expertise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Space Vehicle Skyroot Aerospace google Ram Shriram investment Indian Space Ecosystem ISRO
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp