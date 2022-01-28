STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Apple posts all-time high quarter sales at $124 billion

The company posted an all-time revenue record of $123.9 billion, up 11 per cent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.10.

Published: 28th January 2022 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Apple logo

The logo of Apple illuminated at a store. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple has announced financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2022, which corresponds to the fourth calendar quarter of 2021.

"We are doing all we can to help build a better world, making progress toward our goal of becoming carbon neutral across our supply chain and products by 2030, and pushing forward with our work in education and racial equity and justice," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on February 10 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 7.

"The very strong customer response to our recent launch of new products and services drove double-digit growth in revenue and earnings, and helped set an all-time high for our installed base of active devices," Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO added.

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple's global smartphone shipments grew 18 per cent YoY to reach a record 237.9 million units in 2021 due to strong performance by the iPhone 12 series. Apple also grew in key markets such as the US, China, Europe and India.

In China, it became the top smartphone brand in Q4 after six years thanks to the iPhone 13, consequently overtaking Samsung as the top smartphone globally in Q4 2021.

